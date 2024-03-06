MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Trading Down 1%

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 27,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 24,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

