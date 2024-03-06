Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 2%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 3,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 32,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ Free Report ) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

