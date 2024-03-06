Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Trading Down 2%

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 3,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 32,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.
Moving iMage Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.39.
Moving iMage Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Moving iMage Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile
Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Moving iMage Technologies
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.