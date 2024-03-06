MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Shares Down 6.8%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.43. Approximately 1,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

MTR Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

