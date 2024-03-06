Muncy Columbia Financial (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $35.68

Muncy Columbia Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.68 and traded as low as $30.35. Muncy Columbia Financial shares last traded at $32.50, with a volume of 12,342 shares traded.

Muncy Columbia Financial Trading Up 12.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68.

Muncy Columbia Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Muncy Columbia Financial’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Muncy Columbia Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Muncy Columbia Financial Company Profile

Muncy Columbia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Journey Bank that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repurchase sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

