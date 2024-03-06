Nasdaq Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,621 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average volume of 1,293 put options.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.72. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

