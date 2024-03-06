Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Natera Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Natera

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Natera has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.90. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,827,019.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,177,444.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,827,019.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,177,444.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 891,442 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,869. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Natera by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Natera by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Natera by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Natera by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Natera by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

