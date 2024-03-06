National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Bank worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the third quarter valued at $267,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 78.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in National Bank by 16.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. National Bank’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

