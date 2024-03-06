Needham & Company LLC Increases Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target to $65.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $61.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $181,970.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,067 shares in the company, valued at $23,502,766.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,521,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock valued at $6,144,379. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 86,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

