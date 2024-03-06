Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $157.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,032,784.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $491,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,900.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,544,879. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

