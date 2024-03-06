NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in NICE by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.55.

Shares of NICE opened at $239.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

