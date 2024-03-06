Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
A number of research analysts have commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
NIO Stock Up 2.6 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NIO by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NIO by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NIO by 45.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
