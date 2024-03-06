Northern Trust Corp Buys 10,583 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,091,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.25% of Snap worth $36,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snap alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Snap by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,202.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snap

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.