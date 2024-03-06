Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,182 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of ImmunoGen worth $37,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,398,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,815 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $394,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,657 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,643.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 117,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $3,452,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,643.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,660 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,070. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

