Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,041,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.44% of Travel + Leisure worth $38,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TNL. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

