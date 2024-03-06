Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,553 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.41% of Albany International worth $37,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Albany International by 27.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 150.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 81.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $92.38 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.02.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

