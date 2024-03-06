Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.12% of Standex International worth $36,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SXI stock opened at $175.66 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $179.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average of $148.71.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.33%.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $354,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total value of $354,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,268. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. DA Davidson began coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

