Northern Trust Corp Has $36.83 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of Envista worth $36,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,702,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,208,000 after buying an additional 270,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Envista by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,640,000 after purchasing an additional 768,687 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,192,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,147 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,157,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 524,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

