Northern Trust Corp Has $36.96 Million Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.57% of AppFolio worth $36,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $229.59 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.58 and a twelve month high of $246.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7,655.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

