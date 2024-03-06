Northern Trust Corp Has $37.07 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 820,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Lumentum worth $37,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LITE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 42.8% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 52.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 73,047 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

