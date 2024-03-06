Northern Trust Corp Has $37 Million Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,391,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.57% of Macerich worth $36,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macerich during the third quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 176.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $90,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -53.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward C. Coppola sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 655,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,277,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

