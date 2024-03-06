Northern Trust Corp Has $38.52 Million Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 814,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $38,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASO. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 227,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $3,551,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 38.9% during the third quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth $464,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.