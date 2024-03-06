Northern Trust Corp Has $38.60 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Verra Mobility worth $38,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 205.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 181,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 122,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,117,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after buying an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,753,000 after buying an additional 74,292 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

