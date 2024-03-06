Northern Trust Corp Has $38.71 Million Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,229,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of Organon & Co. worth $38,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of OGN opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.99.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver acquired 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $49,939.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

