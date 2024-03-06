Northern Trust Corp Has $38.95 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.65% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $38,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

COKE stock opened at $823.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.75. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $495.11 and a 12 month high of $961.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $875.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $762.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.