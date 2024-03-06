Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793,849 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.62% of First BanCorp. worth $37,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $299.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,176,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,574,171.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,033 shares of company stock worth $1,943,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.