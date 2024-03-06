Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,553 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Cactus worth $34,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $3,571,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $915.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WHD stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.56 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 15.42%. Cactus’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

