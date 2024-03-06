Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.39% of Helen of Troy worth $38,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 74.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $363,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 43.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $121.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HELE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

