Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,781 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Liberty Energy worth $38,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,100 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,069,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,485 shares of company stock valued at $597,568 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBRT stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $22.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

