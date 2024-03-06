Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of BOX worth $36,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after buying an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 2.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,099,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,835,000 after buying an additional 101,030 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $105,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BOX by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,257,000 after buying an additional 123,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

BOX opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.15, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

