Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Calix worth $38,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the first quarter worth about $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 167.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.66. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

