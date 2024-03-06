Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of THOR Industries worth $37,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 123.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $126.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.63.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About THOR Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.