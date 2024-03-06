Northern Trust Corp Sells 142,523 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,523 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.60% of CVB Financial worth $36,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVBF. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. Analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO David A. Brager bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Brager purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,634.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 63,601 shares of company stock worth $1,067,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVBF shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

