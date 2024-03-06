Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,834 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,834 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.19% of ALLETE worth $36,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 339,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after buying an additional 231,582 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ALLETE by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in ALLETE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 592,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALE opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $66.69.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

