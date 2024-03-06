Northern Trust Corp Sells 228,996 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228,996 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Alcoa worth $35,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 29.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

AA stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.44.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.96%.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

