Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,053 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of Wolfspeed worth $38,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOLF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter worth $223,238,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after buying an additional 772,055 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,303,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,053,000 after buying an additional 670,154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,116,000 after buying an additional 628,065 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,820,000 after purchasing an additional 561,035 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.65. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $74.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 87.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOLF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.