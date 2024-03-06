Northern Trust Corp Sells 54,993 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.31% of Spire worth $39,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 70,596.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,360 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,969 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,152,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,726,000 after acquiring an additional 396,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Spire to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

