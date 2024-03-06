Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,477 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.45% of Carvana worth $37,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neha Parikh acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $84.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.32 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

