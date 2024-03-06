Northern Trust Corp Sells 824 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.12% of John Bean Technologies worth $37,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBT stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

