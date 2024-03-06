Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of PVH worth $38,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upgraded PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

PVH Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $138.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

Insider Transactions at PVH

In other news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $1,554,037.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

