Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Nutrien stock opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $82.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

