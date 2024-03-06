Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.79. 140,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 123,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

