Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading Down 2.9%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.68. 532,174 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16,386% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.
Nuvei Trading Down 1.6 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.
