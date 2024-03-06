NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 2.3 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $248.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $155.31 and a one year high of $259.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,745 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

