OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Trading Up 0.7%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.
OCI Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.
About OCI
OCI N.V. produces and distributes hydrogen-based and natural gas-based products to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as other nitrogen products.
