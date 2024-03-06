Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Trimmed by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 643.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at $779,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $95,329.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.39.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

