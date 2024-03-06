OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.55

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.55 and traded as low as $44.25. OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 235 shares.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.12. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
