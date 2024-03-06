Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of C($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of ONC stock opened at C$1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.13. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$4.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

