ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OKE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,066 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

