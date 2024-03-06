Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) Stock Price Down 21.3%

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 21.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.18. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Online Vacation Center Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents.

Further Reading

