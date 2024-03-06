OPAL Fuels (OPAL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPAL opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 179.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 114.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.